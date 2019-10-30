|
Marie Louise Demary, 72, of Pittsfield, passed away October 15, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on December 5, 1946, she was the daughter of Lloyd F. and Adelaide Briggs Gooley.
A 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she went on to marry the late Dennis R. Demary. Her second husband Louis Sibio also predeceased her.
Mrs. Demary worked in retail sales for many years, having worked at the Walmart Jewelry Department and at Lipton Jewelers. In her younger years she worked as a waitress.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis R. (and Annmarie) Demary, of Pittsfield, and Dean M. Demary of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret (and Amos) Pike of Hinsdale.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Demary Moore; two brothers, Bruce Gooley and John Gooley, and two sisters, Emma Guadagno and Laura LaDouceur.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service for Marie Louise Demary will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery, Lanesborough.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019