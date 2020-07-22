Marie Louise Wisner, 93, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 18, 2020 at her home at Melbourne Place.



Born in Passaic, New Jersey on September 8, 1926 to the late Carl and Gerda Hansen Petersen, she was educated in New Jersey Schools.



Marie married Raymond "Chester" Wisner on January 28, 1945 in Rutherford, New Jersey. He predeceased her on July 8, 2006.



Primarily a homemaker, at one time she worked at Chemex as a supervisor and later at General Electric in production.



Mrs. Wisner was a member of Christian Assembly and was active in the church. At one time she was a Cub Scout leader. She was also a member of the 500 Card Club at the Dalton Community House. Marie also took flying lessons and received her student flying certificate.



Marie was an amateur musician and enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, traveling, and scuba diving in Hawaii.



She leaves behind two sons, Keith R. Wisner and wife, Debra of Hinsdale, MA and Douglas C. Wisner and wife, Gloria "Geby" of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Keegan and a brother Frank Petersen. She also leaves three grandchildren, Justin and wife Sierra, Jared and wife Cassidy and Raelyn Wisner.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Wisner will be held FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, celebrated by Rev. David McIntosh. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Christian Assembly Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



