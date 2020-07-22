1/1
Marie L. Wisner
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Marie Louise Wisner, 93, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 18, 2020 at her home at Melbourne Place.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey on September 8, 1926 to the late Carl and Gerda Hansen Petersen, she was educated in New Jersey Schools.

Marie married Raymond "Chester" Wisner on January 28, 1945 in Rutherford, New Jersey. He predeceased her on July 8, 2006.

Primarily a homemaker, at one time she worked at Chemex as a supervisor and later at General Electric in production.

Mrs. Wisner was a member of Christian Assembly and was active in the church. At one time she was a Cub Scout leader. She was also a member of the 500 Card Club at the Dalton Community House. Marie also took flying lessons and received her student flying certificate.

Marie was an amateur musician and enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, traveling, and scuba diving in Hawaii.

She leaves behind two sons, Keith R. Wisner and wife, Debra of Hinsdale, MA and Douglas C. Wisner and wife, Gloria "Geby" of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Keegan and a brother Frank Petersen. She also leaves three grandchildren, Justin and wife Sierra, Jared and wife Cassidy and Raelyn Wisner.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Wisner will be held FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, celebrated by Rev. David McIntosh. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Christian Assembly Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Christian Assembly Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Christian Assembly Church
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Douglas and Keith, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom and dad and my family go back a long way. I knew both your parents well. Your mom and my mom, Dorothy Enos Sherman were good friends. Your mom stood up for my mom when she married Bob Sherman in 1983. They also worked together at Chemex. I loved your mom's laugh and great sense of humor. We all also shared a common bond of love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May He now bless, comfort, and keep you in His care.
Linda Crowley
Friend
