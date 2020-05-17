Mrs. Marie Lawton, 89, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Berkshire Place. She had her loving husband, Harry, at her side.
Marie was born and raised in Schenectady, NY. She was the daughter of the late John and Ellen Liston. Her father was one of the first engineers at the General Electric Company. Marie graduated from Nott Terrace High School. One of her favorite activities was performing in school plays. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Russell Sage College, where she majored in Biology and General Sciences.
After she earned her degree, Marie worked in the Knolls Atomic Power Lab. Subsequently, Marie worked at the GE Research Lab in Schenectady. After marrying and raising her four children, Marie worked in the science labs at Berkshire Community College, setting up experiments for the students.
For many years, Marie was a member of the College Club, an organization that raises scholarship funds for students. She served as President of the College Club for several years. One of her favorite fund-raising events was the annual Quilt Show. She served as Secretary of the popular show for 15 years. Marie was active at her children's' schools, serving as a volunteer librarian.
You would often see Marie at her piano, where she could read and play advanced level sheet music. In addition, she composed her own songs, often written and dedicated to loved ones such as her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a prolific reader and very good at Jeopardy, which she watched with her husband, Harry, on a regular basis. In the summer, Marie liked to work in her flower garden, and she was able to make any flowers into a beautiful flower arrangement. She was a strong supporter of her children's activities, spending countless hours shuttling her four children to music lessons, dance, ski, and skating lessons, sports teams, and performances. She loved skiing, swimming, biking, canoeing, and spending time at the beach at Onota Lake. She took enrichment courses at BCC and was a life-long learner.
Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harry Raymond Lawton, a retired GE engineer, of Pittsfield, her children, Steven Lawton and his spouse Roxanna Glynn of Hatfield, Tracy Lawton Donovan and her husband John Donovan of Leominster, Mark Lawton and his wife Cheryl Bolles Lawton of Pittsfield, and Brian Lawton and his wife Stephanie Johnson Lawton of Cheshire, her grandchildren Kelsey Donovan, Kevin, Conner, and Summer Lawton, Devon Glynn and Kristen McKay Bonner, her brother, John Liston of California, her nephew, Gregory Van Patten, of Connecticut and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Mrs. Jean Van Patten of Schenectady.
Marie's family would like to thank the dedicated health care workers from the VNA, her dedicated CNA and companion Ms. Kelly Hooper, Hospice Care of the Berkshires, and the wonderful staff and management of the Berkshire Place nursing home.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private funeral service for the family of Mrs. Marie Lawton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berkshire Community College in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2020.