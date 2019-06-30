Home

Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
WESTGATE, Marie-Noel(Saurel)of Bostonand Stockbridge, MA passed away October 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Daughter of Paul and Louise (Hoguet) Saurel, was a loving mother of Ramsay and his wife Andrea of San Jose, CA and Katherine and her husband David of New York City, proud grandmother of Sarah, Cecilia and Alison, and the devoted sister of Paul Saurel, Louise Kari and Christine Saurel. She was predeceased by her brother Ramsay Saurel.

A Memorial Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Stockbridge will be held Saturday July 6, 2019, at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Marie-Noel Westgate to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 30, 2019
