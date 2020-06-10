Marie R. Kanelos
1936 - 2020
Marie Rose Kanelos (lovingly nicknamed "Tootsie"), 83, a former longtime North Adams resident, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Sweet Brook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in North Adams on October 30, 1936, the daughter of Rock and Eva Ethier Provost, she attended Holy Family School and St. Joseph's High School. Prior to raising her children, Mrs. Kanelos worked at the Cascade Paper Co. Later in life, she worked at Breen's Flowers, R.C. Filkins, and Sweet Brook, retiring in 2000. Her favorite activities were crocheting, playing bingo and watching her favorite soap operas.

Her husband, William N. Kanelos, whom she married July 30, 1971, died October 14, 1978. She leaves a daughter, Jennifer Boucher, and her husband, John of Pownal, VT; two sons, Peter Kanelos, and his wife Christina, of Adams; and Michael Kanelos, and his wife Kelly, of Asheville, NC. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Alissa and Joshua Boucher (Jennifer); Courtney and Noah Kanelos (Peter); and Michaela and Jacob Kanelos (Michael). She is also survived by her brother William Provost, and his wife Joan, of Adams, her sister-in-law's Dolores Kanelos of North Adams, and MaryAnn Provost of Parrish, FL, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kanelos was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Kiel, and two brothers, George and Robert Provost.

Adhering to COVID-19 regulations, Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 1-3 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 Main St. North Adams, and will be immediately followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jayson Dominey of Faith Church officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marie Kanelos to Faith Church's Operation Christmas Child in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
