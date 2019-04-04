|
Marilee Mary McDonough, 80, formerly of 762 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, passed away April 1, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox.
Born in Pittsfield on March 25, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen McDonough Myers.
She was graduate of St. Joseph High School and Berkshire Community College Nursing School.
Marilee was married to the late Martin McDonough, who predeceased her on March 12, 2009.
She worked as a telemetry nurse for many years at Berkshire Medical Center. Prior to that she worked at Sears, as an office manager at Beloit and also ran a day care business.
A communicant of St. Joseph Church, she was a member of the parish counsel, and was a parish nurse. She enjoyed knitting and making baby blankets for the church.
Mrs. McDonough leaves behind her sons, Patrick M. McDonough of Pittsfield, and Shawn M. McDonough of Pittsfield; her brother Kenneth Myers of Pittsfield and sister Sharon Ostellino of Pittsfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Marilee McDonough will be held, SATURDAY, April 6, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30am to 9:30am at St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph Church, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019