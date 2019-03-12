Home

Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Marilyn Ann Curtin

Marilyn Ann Curtin Obituary
Marilyn Curtin, 76, of Lee, died Saturday afternoon at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

She was born on November 5, 1942, in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of Marcel and Ruth Schuck Decker. She graduated from Lee High School.

Mrs. Curtin worked for the Lee VNA and later as the Post Mistress for the Town of Tyringham until her retirement.

She was communicant of St. Mary's Church and a member or Our Lady's Oratory Society. She loved spending time with her family and going to Myrtle Beach.

On August 26, 1961, she married Terrence F. Curtin, he died August 18, 2009.

Mrs. Curtin is survived by; two sons: Terry Curtin Jr and his wife, Lisa, of Lee and Stephen Curtin of Stockbridge; two daughters Beth Curtin of Lee and Kelly Gadaire and her husband, Kevin, of Otis; one sister: Janice Bombardier and her husband Ted of Lee; five grandchildren: Tony Haywood Jr., Kyle Poulin, Darby Curtin, Amanda Gadaire and Garrett Curtin.

Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Elaine Thomas.

Funeral Services for Marilyn Curtin will be held on Wednesday at 5 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Visiting hours will also be on Wednesday from 3PM until the time of the service. Cremation will follow and burial will be at a later date. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in c/o the Kelly Funeral home 3 main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019
