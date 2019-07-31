|
Marilyn B. McAlister, age 86, died peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2019. A long-time Pittsfield resident, she and her husband, Bill, lived in the area for 65 years. Her husband preceded her in death, and she is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Ambrozy and Susie Demasi, and five grandchildren - Michael Ambrozy, Allison (Adam) Allouche, Tyler Demasi, Jared Ambrozy, and Anna Demasi.
She was a graduate of Arlington High School and earned a baccalaureate degree from the College of Practical Arts and Letters at Boston University in 1954.
As a committed community volunteer, Marilyn was active with many Pittsfield organizations and was a board member of Girls Inc.; board member and treasurer of the Berkshire Art Association; and a volunteer at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Marilyn was also a competitive athlete. She was on the tennis team at Boston University and an avid golfer and platform paddle tennis player. She was a lifelong skier and enjoyed skiing with her grandchildren at Bousquet Ski Area. At the Country Club of Pittsfield, she was a four-time Women's Doubles Platform Tennis Champion. She was also the Ladies Golf Champion at CC of P and had a hole-in-one on the 13th hole. A highlight for her was going to the Master's Golf Tournament in Augusta with her daughter and grandson.
With a love of the ocean, Marilyn and Bill spent winters in New Smyrna Beach in Florida where they continued to play golf and tennis and watched the space shuttles from Cape Canaveral.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, and puzzles and will be remembered for her kindness, wit, and chocolate peanut balls.
FUNERAL NOTICE- In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to Girls Inc. of the Berkshires or the Berkshire Athenaeum in care of the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 31, 2019