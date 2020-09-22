Marilyn Christine Martin of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Roslindale, MA, passed away June 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Marilyn was a loving mother, wife, sister, teacher and dear friend to many.



Marilyn was born to Edward Martin and Mary Blair on September 4, 1952, in Pittsfield, MA, where she spent her childhood and attended Berkshire High School. She then attended University of Massachusetts Amherst before studying photography. For many years she worked as a professional photographer before finding her true calling of being a teacher. Marilyn returned to receive her MEd in Elementary education in 2000 and spent years working in the Boston Public School system ending at Edison K-8. Marilyn's true life passion was art and she spent her retired years in Plymouth, MA painting and creating beautiful and unique pieces for her loved ones. During her time in Plymouth, Marilyn was a member of the Plymouth Center for Active Living where she was given the opportunity to grow her talent and where her artwork was displayed in the center as well as in their newsletter.



Marilyn leaves behind her loving husband, Brian P. Foley of Hyde Park, MA; her four children, Timothy Foley and Susan Lee of Scarsdale, New York; Mary Kathleen Foley of Arlington, MA and Meagan Foley of Providence, RI. She was also a doting grandmother to Thomas Foley and Eleanor Foley of Scarsdale, New York, who never failed to bring her joy. She also leaves behind two dear brothers, James Martin of Shawnee, KS and John Martin of Florence, MA; along with a vast extensive family all of whom she held close to her heart.



Marilyn considered many of her friends family as well and will be remembered for her compassion, genuine interest in others and selfless nature. Marilyn's mantra was "Life is about the stories" and she had more than her fair share and fostered and appreciation of togetherness for everyone she touched.



There will be a Memorial Service, arrangements are being made by immediate family and will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be made to The Jimmy Fund Clinic or The Plymouth Center for Active Living. Visiting Hours: Memorial Service to be planned for a later date.



