Marilyn Dudas, 74, of Dalton, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Westfield on May 24, 1946, she was the daughter of Byron and Violet Canfield. She was raised in Holyoke and was a 1964 graduate of Holyoke High School.
Marilyn was a homemaker for many years and after various jobs retired from the West Springfield School Department in 2006.
Marilyn was an avid reader, loved watching New England sports and NASCAR. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends, especially Betty Millette and Mayme Lajoie.
She is survived by her two sons, Rob Dudas (Elizabeth) of Worthington, James Dudas (fiancé, Sue Reu) of Pittsfield, and three daughers, Bonnie Wall (Kevin) of Peru, Christina Allyn of Pittsfield, and Stacy Radzick (Rick) of Middlefield. Marilyn leaves behind her 12 grandchildren: Patrick, Hannah, Steven, Jordan, Byron, Mercedes, Ty, Kamryn, Zoe, Shay, Grace, and Gemma, as well as her great granddaughter, Lyla. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Caroline. Marilyn (Mom) will be dearly missed.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Dudas will be private. Public calling hours will be held this afternoon, Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton MA, 01226, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
