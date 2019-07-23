|
|
Dalton- Marilyn H. Cady, 88, passed away at the Wingate Residence at Melbourne Place following a brief illness.
She was born on July 28, 1930 in Adams, MA, the daughter of Lester and Shirley Kemp Haon; a 1948 graduate of Dalton High School and she also attended Westfield State Teachers College.
Marilyn was a homemaker raising and caring for her boys. She then was employed at Nessacus Middle School first as a teacher's aide and later as a library aide.
Marilyn enjoyed tap dancing, reading, doing crafts, crosswords and cross stitching.
Her family was the world to her. Her greatest pleasure came from hosting holidays and gatherings at the house.
She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Dalton.
She married H. Edwin Cady on May 4, 1950. Ed passed away on October 21, 2016.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Jeffrey A. Cady and wife Carmela of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Paul F. Cady and his wife Karen of Schaghticoke, NY, Bruce J. Cady and his wife Michelle of Dalton, daughter in law Barbara Cady of Chehalis, WA. Grandchildren - Amy, Sean, April, Sarah, Kristen, Rebekah, Derek, Ryan, Jessica, Tressa, Jeremy, Charlie, twenty-two great grandchildren, sister Sherrill Hathaway, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David J. Cady, granddaughter Megan Maclean, and sister Beverly Fahey. The family would like to extend their gratitude and sincere thanks to Wingate at Melbourne Place and Hospice of Western and Central Mass. for the exceptional care and comfort they provided to Marilyn.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn H. Cady will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10AM at the First Congregational Church of Dalton, with Rev. Henry Pasqual, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the to the First Congregational Church in care of the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and condolences to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 23, 2019