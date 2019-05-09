Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Marilyn Pratt
Marilyn J. Pratt Obituary
Seekonk - Marilyn J. (Turner) Pratt, 78, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland J. Pratt, Jr. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Street) Turner.

Marilyn worked for many years as a ward secretary for the VA Hospital. She was a talented seamstress and she loved caring for her many Collie companions. Marilyn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend. She loved RV trips and cruise vacations with her family.

She leaves four children, Stephen M. Pratt and his wife, Barbara, of Cheshire, MA, Monica J. McCarthy and her husband, Michael, of Seekonk, MA, Michele A. Jenkins and her husband, Thomas, of Attleboro, MA and Michael D. Pratt of Manchester, NH; two sisters, Suzanne Turner and Pamela Aulisio and her husband, John, all of Pittsfield, MA; a brother, William M. Turner of Pittsfield, MA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her majestic dog Remy.

VISITATION will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by Services at 4 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI. Interment at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to either the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 9, 2019
