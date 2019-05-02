|
Marilyn Ruth Whitney Pease, of 1031 Park Ave., died on February 20, 2019, in Nashua, NH, with her sons at her side. She was 84 years old.
Marilyn was born on North Adams, MA, on April 22, 1934, to McKendree and Ruth (Jepson) Whitney. She attended schools in Stamford, VT, and graduated from Drury High School in North Adams. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, serving as a dental technician during the Korean War. It was during her service that she met Howard F. Pease, Jr. The couple married on February 26, 1955. After her service, Marilyn worked for the Hale Heel Company for many years and later served as Postmaster for Middlefield, MA. She retired from the Postal Service in 1995, and moved to Tavares, FL, with her husband.
Marilyn was very active in her church, serving meals for functions and for the Senior Meals program. She supported the Andrew's Basket project to feed the hungry in her community. Marilyn was a 28-year member of Al-Anon and was also a member of the Military Women Across America Organization (Lake County, FL). For years, she and five of her closest friends set aside time to play board games, card games and dominos; they truly loved their time together.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Timothy Pease and Larry Pease, both of Middlefield, MA, and Douglas Pease of Nashua, NH, as well as nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Jim Whitney. Aside from her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Howard F. Pease Jr., her sister June Whitney Lapham and her brother David Whitney.
A memorial service will be held for Marilyn at the Middlefield Congregational Church on Skyline Trail in Middlefield, MA at noon on May 11. Reverend Jamie Boyle is officiating. Calling hours are omitted. Burial is private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Hospice and Palliative Care Organization at 125 Airport Road, Concord, NH 03301, or to the Middlefield Congregational Church at P.O. Box 117, Middlefield, MA 01243.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2019