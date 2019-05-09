|
Tavares, FL - Marilyn Ruth Whitney Pease of 1031 Park Ave., died on February 20, 2019, in Nashua, NH, with her sons by her side. She was 84 years old.
Marilyn was born in North Adams, MA, on April 22, 1934 to McKendree and Ruth (Jepson) Whitney. She attended primary school in Stamford, VT, and graduated from Drury High School in North Adams. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, serving as a Dental Technician during the Korean War. It was during her service that she met Howard F. Pease, Jr. who was in the Marines. The couple married on February 26, 1955 and raised their three sons in Middlefield, MA. Marilyn worked for the Hale Heel Company for many years and later proudly served as Postmaster in Middlefield. She retired from the Postal Service in 1995, and moved to Tavares, FL, with her husband.
Marilyn was very active in the Middlefield church as well as her church in Tavares, FL, serving meals for numerous functions and seniors' programs, and supporting the churches' outreach ministry to feed the hungry. Marilyn was also a member of the Military Women Across America Organization (Lake County, FL). For years, she and five of her closest friends set aside time on Sunday's to play board games, card games and domino's; they truly loved their time together.
Marilyn is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Timothy & Marie Pease and Larry & Marie Pease, both of Middlefield, and Douglas & Susan Pease of Nashua, NH, as well as nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Jim & Mary Ann Whitney of Leesburg, FL, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Aside from her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Howard F. Pease Jr., her sister June Whitney Lapham and her brother David Whitney.
A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held on May 11th at 12 noon at the Middlefield Congregational Church on Skyline Trail. Reverend Jami Boyle is officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial is private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn's memory to the New Hampshire Hospice and Palliative Care Organization at 125 Airport Road, Concord, NH 03301, or to the Middlefield Congregational Church at P.O. Box 117, Middlefield, MA 01243.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 9, 2019