Marilyn has sailed from our sight on her final journey. Her adventure began in Port Washington, NY where she was born at home to parents Muriel Porter Sherman and Frank Edward Sherman, Sr. She joined big brother Frank (Ted) Edward Sherman, Jr.
A Girl Scout, Marilyn was first in her Council to achieve the newly established rank of Senior Service Scout at 15. She earned awards for academic achievement in business classes, graduating from Port Washington High. Her yearbook described her as "sweet with a likable disposition". Marilyn attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, MA graduating with a degree in Business and Banking.
A year-round resort in the Berkshires, Eastover was where Marilyn met John Valeri. Marilyn and John were married for nearly fifty years.
Marilyn's career as bookkeeper/office manager transitioned to travel agent specializing in cruises. Her passion was travel. Marilyn and John traveled often. She loved Europe, especially Italy.
Marilyn was an accomplished gardener and seamstress. A member of Church on the Hill for 48 years, she was proud of the floral arrangements she created for services and serving as deacon. She enjoyed presenting programs on her many collections and travels for the Women's Fellowship Luncheons. Marilyn served as Treasurer for the Lenox Historical Society for 28 years, volunteered at Chesterwood, joined the Garden Club and created a life full of friends and enrichment. Marilyn and her mother worked on the Porter family genealogy for ten years. The results gained them access to the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was a member for 45 years. A true life-long learner, Marilyn loved going, seeing and doing.
In 2015, Marilyn moved to Brandermill Woods Retirement Community in Midlothian, VA. She enjoyed activities making many new friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, John P. Valeri of Lenox, MA and brother, Ted Sherman of Lake Worth, FL. She is survived by daughter, Genne McDaniel Johnston and husband, Rick Johnston of Glen Allen, VA, grandson Sean T. Johnston and wife Melanie Kaufman Johnston of Burke, VA and granddaughter Katie Elizabeth Johnston of Newport News, VA. Her family are grateful for the outstanding care she received from James River Hospice and Seniors Helping Seniors. A celebration of life is planned, details at https://affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/marilyn-sherman-valeri/
with interment to follow in Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More. Loved by many, Marilyn's joyfulness, zest for adventure and sense of fun will be greatly missed.