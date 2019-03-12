|
Lanesborough - Marion A. Albert of Lanesborough passed away Saturday afternoon, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Born on May 2, 1943 to the late Clarence and Ruth Brewer of Hancock, MA, she attended schools in New Lebanon, NY where her mother was a third grade teacher for many years.
She married Donald Durfee in 1963 and they were married for 23 years. They had her only child, Sheri Quinn of New Ashford. In January, 1992 she married her husband, Gary Albert of Lanesborough. For most of her working life she was a receptionist, bookkeeper and manager for Gary and his masonry business, currently operating as Gary Albert & Son. In addition to the masonry business, she and Gary converted the liquor store that was owned by Gary's uncle into the Olde Forge Tavern (Restaurant) that everyone loves today. She was the bookkeeper and manager for the restaurant for the entire time until it was sold.
Marion spent many years helping and caring for her grandchildren and her great grandson in any way she could; known as Grandma Albert by all and cherished by everyone who knew her. There was nothing she wouldn't do for anyone who asked. Her days were always full with many "errands", as she called them. Keeping busy was a must. She had an immense heart and was truly a remarkable woman. She and Gary enjoyed each and every day together and spent as much time as they could with their family and friends always laughing and finding fun in everything they did.
In addition to her daughter, Sheri, and husband, Gary, she is survived by her son in law, Matt Quinn of New Ashford and step children, Jeffrey Albert and his wife Darlene Albert of Lanesborough, Sherry Albert of Windsor, CT, Greg Albert and his wife Shea of Derby, Kansas, Terry Durlack and husband Kevin of Canaan, NY and also Corinne Albert who is no longer with us. Her grandchildren, always with a special place in her heart, will miss her greatly; Samantha, Amanda, Marston, Meaghan and Maddison, Nikki, Trevor, Derek and great grandson Benjamin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of her life will be held at Zucchini's Restaurant in Pittsfield on Friday March 15th from 1-4 PM. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's name may be made to the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department and or Berkshire County Kid's Place, 63 Wendell Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019