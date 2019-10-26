|
|
Marion Appel Simon died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Marion lived in Monterey, Ma. and New York City. Her husband, Leonard Simon, to whom she was married for 55 years, predeceased her in 2011.
Marion was born in Boston and was the daughter of Samuel and Bess Appel. She spent her early childhood in Roxbury and Newton, and then moved to Fall River. She was a part time resident of the Berkshires for many years, becoming a full time resident 20 years ago. Before moving to the Berkshires, she and Leonard lived in Rochester, New York. Marion graduated from Boston University. She had a Master of Arts in Teaching from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Rochester. She has two sons, Jonathon (Jeanine) and Andrew (Patrice) and three grandchildren: Ethan, Luke, and Lyric. She is the sister of Rhonna Goodman (Ezra) and a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
In Rochester, Marion was a leading professional in development and philanthropy. She worked at Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, The University of Rochester Simon Graduate School of Business Administration, The George Eastman House, and Hobart and William Smith College. In the Berkshires she ran a successful and varied consultant company.
Marion was dedicated to the Berkshires and to many of its important organizations. She was a founder of Volunteers in Medicine (VIM), and she served on the boards of the United Way, Barrington Stage, and the Norman Rockwell Museum. She was a member of the Monterey Conservation Committee.
She was an avid equestrian and she traveled on horse-riding expeditions all over the world. She was an enthusiastic skier and kayaker. She actively participant in the cultural aspects of the Berkshires and enjoyed music, the theater, dance and art. She was president of the Elephant Rock Foundation, which was created by Marion and Leonard as a philanthropic organization.
The memorial service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM at Gedney Farm. Contributions in her memory may be made to VIM or the Rockwell Museum.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019