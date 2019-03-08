Home

Marion Beer, 93 of North Adams, MA passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Williamstown Commons where she was a resident since 2011.

She was born in the Farnams Section of Cheshire, MA on August 10, 1925, a daughter of Harry S. and Estelle (Phillips) Beer and moved to North Adams as a child.

After high school, she traveled for a short time to work in California before returning to work for Sprague Electric where she worked for decades; earned awards for her work and left as a Supervisor there.

Marion was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Adams, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Marion loved to travel, especially anywhere that had water. She loved Lake Winnipesaukee, where she and June would travel to in the summer. She also loved taking pictures and became the chronicler for family outings.

She lived for many years with her long-time partner, June Lamoreaux who passed away in 2002. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy R. Bosley; and brother in law Harold L. Tower along with 9 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters and brothers including Nancy Tower; Phyllis Virginia Thompson; Ralph Beer; Robert Beer and Norman Beer.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Marion Beer will be Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Burial will follow in the Southview cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held Monday morning from 10-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019
