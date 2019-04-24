|
Marion Carey Alton (September 8, 1926 - April 17, 2019) a long-time resident of Williamstown, MA, was loved by many. She was born in Orange, NJ, grew up enjoying the seashore on Cape Cod during the summers and married Philip Moen Alton (August 11, 1924-December 14, 1989) on April 23, 1949. As newlyweds, they moved to Nashua, NH where Phil worked for Sprague Electric. They arrived in Williamstown, MA, in 1960 when Phil, was transferred by the company. Marion is survived by her four children; Hilary, Robin (husband Dan), Lizzie (husband Ray) & Carey (wife Judy), five grandchildren (Scott, Sean, Zach, Spencer, Bailey) and two great grandchildren (Porter, Woods).
Marion was a mother and grandmother figure for many families and children in Williamstown. She had a great love of wild birds and watched them from her home as well as taking many trips to various places to bird and participate in bird counts. Marion loved golden retrievers, meeting many people and making life-long friends while walking her dogs. She was very interested in local history and the environment and was an active member of the Williamstown community. She served as president and board member of the Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation and was a board member for Williamstown House of Local History, the Visiting Nurse Association, and Williamstown Day Care (Williamstown Community Pre School). She also served many years on the Williamstown Conservation Commission. As her children were growing up she was an enthusiastic leader of a local troop of the American Girl Scouts and a Sunday school teacher and choir mother at St. John's Episcopal Church. Marion also worked for many years as the secretary of the Williams College Infirmary on Park Street and was known to students as "the kind lady in the hall". She was a founding partner in the Alton & Westall Real Estate Agency with her husband and Don Westall.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Marion will be missed by so many who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life for Marion will be held on June 10 at 11:30 am at The 1896 House, 866 Cold Spring Road (Rt. 7), Williamstown, MA, for all who would like to attend. In remembrance of Marion, her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Marion's favorite non-profit organizations: Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation https://wrlf.org Phone: (413) 458-2494 671 Cold Spring Road, Williamstown, MA 01267 or Salt Pond Bird Sanctuary, Inc. http://saltpondsanctuaries.org Phone: (508) 548-8484 PO Box 535 - West Falmouth, Massachusetts 02574. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019