Miss Marion Chapin Andrews, 95, died Wednesday, May 6th at home with loving family at her side.
Known as "Mame" to many, Marion was a life-long Lee resident. She was born on August 11, 1924, the daughter of William F. and Elizabeth A. Cheney Andrews. Marion grew up in Cone Park and was educated in the Lee schools. She graduated from Lee High School as a member of the Class of 1942.
In her early years, Marion worked for the First National Grocery Store, GE, the Brandt & Lee Company, and Lee National Bank. However, Mame will be best remembered from her 27 years of service as a teller at Lee Bank, from where she retired. Mame was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and was very active in its Lay Ministry Program at one time.
Throughout her life, Mame always had her camera at the ready capturing great memories. She enjoyed the challenge of the daily crossword puzzle and her Sunday mornings at the Friendly's. Most of all, Mame took great pride and enjoyment in being able to share in the lives of her family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her niece and caregiver, Deborah Holmes; her nephews: Gordon and Alan Sparks; niece, Kathleen Gilbert; nephews: Thomas and Charles Andrews; and grand-nephew, Christopher Sparks. In addition she also leaves many more nieces and nephews as well as good friends and neighbors.
Marion was predeceased by her parents, siblings: Helen, William, Hartwell, and R. Bruce Andrews, and Marcia Sparks; nephews: Eric Sparks, and William and Henry Andrews; and niece, Susan Bernardo.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery. A Memorial Service for Marion C. Andrews will be held at a future date to be announced.
Mame's family would like to express their appreciation to Dina, Linda, Audrey, Patty, Brianna and Erika from Hospice Care in the Berkshires and Dr. Thomas Consolati from Suburban Medical Center for their dedicated care and concern for her well-being.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may make a donation to Grace Church or Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2020.