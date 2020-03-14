|
|
Marion Frances "Cribby" Robins, 94, formerly of 293 High Street, Dalton, passed away March 13, 2020 at Lee Health Care.
Born in Hinsdale on September 9, 1925, she was the daughter of Arthur and Clara Howard Garneau.
A 1944 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she married the late Joseph D. Robins on September 7, 1946. He predeceased her in 1981.
Mrs. Robins worked as a machine operator for 38 years at Crane and Company.
She enjoyed playing BINGO, going to tag sales and was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. She also was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She leaves behind two daughters, Nancy Gigliotti and husband Russell of Dalton, and Joanne Clevenger and husband John of Northboro, MA; one son, Michael J. Robins of Florida, MA; two sisters, Elaine Fox of Dalton and Dorothy Robins of Hinsdale; six grandchildren, Tracey Lussier, Jeffrey Gigliotti, Theresa Cerrone, Katie Cerrone, Lindsey Robins and Kyra Robins; as well as four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff at Laurel Lake, Lee Health Care for their kindness and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Robins will be held MONDAY, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON, officiated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 am to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Robert Powell Joseph Robins Scholarship Fund through the Dalton Police Department in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2020