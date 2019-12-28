|
Mrs. Marion L. Bishop, 93, of Dalton, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Stockbridge, MA, on May 27, 1926, the daughter of the late Howard C. and Lillian Kelly Kickery, she attended Pittsfield Schools, including Pontousac, Tucker, and Mercer Schools.
Marion began her career working at General Electric. She then worked for years at Crane and Company. After Marion's marriage to her beloved husband, Robert W. Bishop, Sr. she focused on making sure her family's needs were met with love and care.
Among many things, Marion enjoyed puzzles and knitting. She could often be found outdoors, where she loved to visit with her friends. Marion was a member of the First Congregational Church in Dalton.
Besides her children, Nancy Boyer and her husband Wally, Robert W. Bishop, Jr. and his wife Kathryn, Terry Bishop and his wife Rosie, Richard Bishop and his wife Donna, and Christine Bush and her husband Raymond, Marion leaves behind 15 dear grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and a sister Ruth Mancine. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Bishop, Sr., whom she married on November 29, 1947. Marion was also predeceased by her sisters, Lillian Klan and Edith Wilcox.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Marion Bishop will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10AM at the First Congregational Church of Dalton, with Rev. Henry Pasqual officiating. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, December 30 from 4-7PM at DWYER-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mt Carmel Care Activities Fund or Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association in care of the funeral home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 28, 2019