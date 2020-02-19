|
Marion Louise Montleon, 60, of Pittsfield, MA, died peacefully at home after a long bout with cancer on February 16, 2020.
Born in Wareham, MA on March 25, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Phyllis O'Neil Maxim.
A 1978 graduate of Bourne High School, she also attended Berkshire Christian College for a year and a half.
At one time she was a human service worker and had worked in group homes.
She enjoyed cooking, entertaining her friends and helping people.
Mrs. Montleon leaves behind her daughter, Rachel Montleon of Pittsfield; two brothers, Raymond Maxim of Attleboro, MA, and Shawn Wirzburger of Pittsfield; a sister, Susan E. Maxim of Adams, MA; two grandchildren and her niece, Kristina Maxim. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Montleon, and a brother, Allen Maxim.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Montleon will be held, SATURDAY, February 22, 2020 from 4-7pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Louison House on Church Street in North Adams, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020