|
|
Ms. Marion R. Paon, 88, of Manassas, VA, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on September 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary E. Frogola Scoco, she graduated high school in Rhode Island. Marion then received a nursing degree in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Marion worked at Berkshire Medical Center, where she dedicated 29 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also worked at Rhode Island Hospital for several years prior to moving to Pittsfield.
Marion enjoyed crafts, knitting, and reading. She loved her family and cherished each moment spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her daughter, Sharon Huntt and husband William of Virginia, Marion is survived by her two grandchildren; Matthew Huntt and wife Jennifer of Virginia, and Marybeth Mechalske and husband Michael of North Carolina. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren and one coming in November; William and Elizabeth Mechalske and Charlie Huntt; her brother, Ralph Camuso of Rhode Island; sister-in-law, Nancy Scoco of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her brothers; Lawrence Scoco and Joseph Scoco.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Marion Paon will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday afternoon, September 10, 2019, from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA.. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019