Marion Reynolds
1957 - 2020
Mrs. Marion Reynolds, 63, of Canaan, NY, passed away peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on May 26, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 12, 1957, the daughter of Howard Fiske, Sr. and the late Florence Shufelt Fiske, she graduated from Taconic High School in 1975 and then Berkshire Community College in 1992 with her degree in Nursing.

Besides her beloved husband of 46 years, Bruce Reynolds, Marion is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sitzer (Ken). She also leaves behind, her father, Howard Fiske, Sr (Nancy), her siblings, Tom, Ed, and Tracy, as well as her dog, Daisy. Marion was predeceased by her mother, Florence Shufelt Fiske and brothers, Howard Jr. and Raymond.

Funeral Notice:

A private graveside service for Mrs. Marion Reynolds will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillcrest Cancer Center of Pittsfield in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.
