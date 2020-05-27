Marjorie E. Marusarz
Marjorie Esther Marusarz of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Washington, MA to the late Claude A. and Helen J. Tulenko Goodell.

A 1954 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she worked for Berkshire Mutual Insurance as a Senior Records Clerk. She also had worked at Berkshire Life Information Resources.

She married the late Louis A. Marusarz in May, 1956. He predeceased her in January 1980.

She enjoyed swimming at the Girls Club, snowmobiling, going to the Jewish Federation for lunch, restoring old furniture, designing the gardens at her home, and antique shopping. She was also a volunteer at the Colonial Theater and was an artist. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children.

Mrs. Marusarz is survived by her children, Gary P. Marusarz of Cheshire, MA, Gail A. Marusarz Filault and husband Robert of West Stockbridge, MA, Laurie J. Marusarz Phillip and husband Carl of Pittsfield, MA and Brian L. Marusarz of Pittsfield; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Joan H. Lackey of Niantic, CT, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Claud A. Goodell Jr. "Biggy" and Henry A. Goodell.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
