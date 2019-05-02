|
|
Marjorie Georgia (Rothkopf) Reder, formerly of Pittsfield, died May 1st at her home. Born January 29, 1924, Margie was a daughter of Samuel and Rose (Rosenthal) Rothkopf, and sister of Miriam Rothkopf. Margie graduated from local schools. With her interests in nursing and the medical profession, she worked at the Austen Riggs Center for Dr. Robert Knight. Later on, she managed the office of Berkshire Neurological Associates. In retirement she worked part-time in the offices of Temple Anshe Amunim.
She married Edwin E. Reder October 22, 1945, following his military service in World War II as an officer of the US Navy. Thereafter Eddie completed his law degree at Columbia Law School, and they returned to the Berkshires and raised their three children. Margie was a devoted wife and mother, daughter and sister, a fabulous knitter and great friend. She was an avid golfer who enjoyed family outings at Berkshire Hills Country Club. She was very happy to see 'my Tiger Woods' win the Masters recently. She was a wise and loving mother to Bob, Mark and Rick, and her daughters-in-law Terri, Lorie Jean and Margo. She was an incredible and devoted grandmother to Caroline, Hillary, Jonathan, Frank, Ali and Jack. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Jason Reder, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service and burial at the Knesset Israel section of Pittsfield Cemetery, Thursday, May 2nd at 11 a.m. Any donations in her memory would be beneficial to cancer or diabetes research organizations. Arrangements are forthcoming.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2019