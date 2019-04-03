|
|
Marjorie Jean Wilson, 87, formerly of 165 Depot St, Dalton, died March 31, 2019 at Craneville Place, where she had resided for the past nine months.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on May 20, 1931 to the late Raymond W. and Mabel E. Pratt Kittle, she attended Dalton schools and was a 1949 graduate of Dalton High School.
Mrs. Wilson worked as an Accounting Clerk for First Agricultural Bank for 24 years, retiring in 1985. After her retirement, she worked part time at Alarms of Berkshire County for 9 years.
She was an avid reader, who enjoyed puzzles, classic movies, music and loved the ocean.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her son, Peter A. Wilson, and wife Rose of Pittsfield, daughters, Paula J. Ciskowski and husband Robert of Cheshire, MA, Carol J. Wilson of Dalton, MA, Laura J. Goldschmitt of Madison, NC; brother Charles R. Kittle and wife Suzanne of Dalton; four grandchildren, Elysa Cormier, Amanda Wilson, Jennie Wilson, and Julie Ciskowski; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gracelyn and Gavin. She is also survived by her sister in law, Barbara Kittle of Rutland, VT.
She was predeceased by her brother, Robert W. Kittle.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Wilson will be held, FRIDAY, April 5, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton. Burial will be private in Ashuelot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dalton Ambulance or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019