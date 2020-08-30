Marjorie Rosenthal, age 72, of Needham and Becket, Massachusetts died peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 15, 2020 after a short but rapid decline in health from pancreatic cancer.
Born in the Bronx, New York, she attended the Bronx High School of Science and Boston University School of Nursing before earning a Master's degree in nursing from Columbia University. Her long career as a pediatric nurse and nurse manager was dedicated to the wellbeing of children, often those in critical need of care. She spent many years at Boston Children's Hospital, followed by a later-life career as a case manager for Aetna in pediatric oncology where she was much loved and appreciated by families whose children she served. Margie cared for those who could not speak for themselves, and moved through life creating quiet but evident beauty.
She raised champion Miniature Schnauzers, produced exceptional needlework and quilts, and collected children's educational toys, supplies, clothing, and books which she donated to her patients, family members, and various organizations and libraries. She listened with great care, remained calm, and gave excellent advice.
Margie will be missed by many friends, colleagues, pediatric patient families, and family members, who will do their best to treat children well because of her thoughtful, forbearing, and steady example.
Margie was pre-deceased by her parents, William (Bill) and Frieda (Fritzie) Rosenthal of New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. She is survived by her brother, Steven Rosenthal, and his wife, Ruth, of Becket, Massachusetts, and two nieces, Caren Rosenthal of Washington, DC and Debra Rosenthal of New Jersey. She is also survived by her last AKA Champion Miniature Schnauzer, Dow's Dare to Defy of Highview (known as Ellie), in training as a service dog with an emphasis on working with children, who has returned to live with her breeder and continue her training.
A small socially distanced graveside service was held at Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Donations in Margie's memory may be made to the newly-formed "Margie Rosenthal Children's Reading Corner" at the Becket Athenaeum; checks to 'Becket Athenaeum; (indicate for MR Reading Corner), PO Box 9, Becket, MA 01223. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300, www.Levinechapels.com