Marjorie "Midge" Sandlin

Marjorie "Midge" Sandlin Obituary
Marjorie Sandlin passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to your local, not-for-profit hospice.

Midge is predeceased by her parents, Malcolm and Hilda Sheppard and her grandson, Joshua Fields.

Midge was a 1962 graduate of Northwestern University receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and a 1990 graduate of New York University receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She was a Georgia Master Gardener and a Diplomatic Spouse in Africa. Midge was also a potter, banker, and a homebuilder that enjoyed reading, cooking, camping, and especially enjoyed writing letters. She was a hospice nurse for Hospice Care of the Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts and Hospice Care of the Low Country in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Midge is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roscoe Sandlin, currently of Macon, Georgia; daughter, Caroline Bradberry (Ronnie) of Conyers, Georgia; son, Kevin Sandlin (Angel) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Jacob Fields (Sara Rose) of Macon, Jessica Kang (Sam) of Macon, Lena Sandlin of Roswell, and William Sandlin of Roswell; greatgrandchild, Alexa Kang of Macon; and sister, Joyce Enterline of Phoenix, Arizona.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.

Hart's Mortuary and Crematory, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 6, 2019
