Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Wylde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Wylde


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Wylde Obituary
Marjorie Florence (Rennie) Wylde, 84 of Stamford, VT died Wednesday March11, 2020 at her home of natural causes.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 28, 1935 daughter of Alexander S. and Angeline M. (Mitchell) Rennie. She attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from the Pittsfield High School.

Marjorie was last employed by Highcroft School in Williamstown where she worked for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Stamford Community Church. Marjorie was devoted to her family and was the primary caregiver to her daughter, Michelle.

She was the widow of Douglas K. Wylde who died on August 18, 2014. They were married on July 2, 1971. Survivors include four daughters- Karen Jongenelen and Donna Hart, both of Guyton, GA; Donna Benoit of Clarksburg, MA; and Michelle Wylde at home; and two sons- Audie E. Wylde of Clarksburg, MA and Wilfred Ducharme who predeceased her on March 17, 1982. She also leaves eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister- Ruth McCann of Pittsfield, MA; a brother- David Rennie of Pittsfield, MA and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Marjorie Wylde will be held in the Millard Cemetery in Stamford, VT. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -