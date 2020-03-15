|
Marjorie Florence (Rennie) Wylde, 84 of Stamford, VT died Wednesday March11, 2020 at her home of natural causes.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 28, 1935 daughter of Alexander S. and Angeline M. (Mitchell) Rennie. She attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from the Pittsfield High School.
Marjorie was last employed by Highcroft School in Williamstown where she worked for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Stamford Community Church. Marjorie was devoted to her family and was the primary caregiver to her daughter, Michelle.
She was the widow of Douglas K. Wylde who died on August 18, 2014. They were married on July 2, 1971. Survivors include four daughters- Karen Jongenelen and Donna Hart, both of Guyton, GA; Donna Benoit of Clarksburg, MA; and Michelle Wylde at home; and two sons- Audie E. Wylde of Clarksburg, MA and Wilfred Ducharme who predeceased her on March 17, 1982. She also leaves eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister- Ruth McCann of Pittsfield, MA; a brother- David Rennie of Pittsfield, MA and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Marjorie Wylde will be held in the Millard Cemetery in Stamford, VT. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020