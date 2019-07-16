|
Mark Alan Roviaro, 61, of 20 Robert St, Pittsfield, passed away July 12, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on December 11, 1957 to the late John and Anna Nykorchuck Roviaro. Mark attended Pittsfield Schools and was a 1975 graduate of Taconic High School.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Mark married the former Nancy J. Smith on April 15, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV.
Most of his life he was a self-employed plumber and was the owner and operator of C&M Sewer from 1996 to 2013. Prior to that, he worked for Billy's Trucking.
A communicant of St. Charles Church, he enjoyed motorcycling, golfing, camping and going to casinos. He was a Legion of Honor Member at the Polish Falcons Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Nancy J. Roviaro, of Pittsfield; two brothers, John Roviaro and wife Sue of Savoy, MA, and Dennis Roviaro of Cheshire, MA; one sister, Patti Bijou of Edmond, OK; two nieces, Dianna Miskovsky and Katie Roviaro and three nephews, Tommy Bijou, David Kerwood, and Christopher Smith; as well as his sister-in-law, Barbara Kerwood.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Fred Smith.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Mark Roviaro will be held, THURSDAY, July 18, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. Following calling hours, a funeral home service will be celebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Pastor of St. Charles Church at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Foundation in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019