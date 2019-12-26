|
Mr. Mark A. White, 66, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on September 26, 1953, the son of the late William and Margaret Scott White, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1971.
Mark enlisted in the United States Army, where he served his country from 1974 through 1977.
He was a dedicated employee for Adirondack Trailways where he worked as a dispatcher for 23 years.
Mark loved spending time outdoors, where he could be found enjoying some of his favorite pastimes: fishing and waterskiing. He was also fond of playing chess and going for long drives. Mark was a communicant of St. Charles Church, where he was an altar server for 18 years.
Besides his children, Jennifer White, Susan Taliaferro and Mark White II, Mark is survived by his two sisters, Kathleen White and Mariellen Connor, as well as his brother, David White. He also leaves behind 15 dear grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and several nieces and one nephew. He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Ellen Lantz (Fred), Jane Emerson (Phil), Maureen Perkins (Willie), and brother-in-law, Thomas Marshall (Wanda). Mark was predeceased by his beloved wife, the former Eileen Marshall, whom he married on April 8, 1972. He was also predeceased by his brother, Paul White.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Mark A. White will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9 am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus and concelebrated by the Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019