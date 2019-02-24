|
|
Mark David Zappula, 46 of Cheshire, MA died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home from complications due to Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born in North Adams, MA on August 20, 1972, the son of David Paul and Karen Ann (Bell) Zappula. He attended local schools and graduated from the electronics program at McCann Technical High School with the class of 1990. He then attended Western New England College. He was last employed by Crown Vantage Paper Co. in Adams, MA.
Mark was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins hockey team and NASCAR. He had a passion for growing plants and took pride in what he grew. He was an animal lover who enjoyed spoiling his cats. Music was important to him, and Mark always enjoyed driving in his car especially on winding roads. When he was still able, Mark greatly enjoyed four-wheeling and during his lifetime, he enjoyed going to Cape Cod.
Survivors include his mother, Karen Ann Zappula of Centerville, MA and his father and stepmother David Paul Zappula and Ruth Zappula of North Adams. He also leaves his close friends, Tom, Jen, and Nora Therrien and Meg Brooks as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mark David Zappula will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will be private. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 1-2. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of New England or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019