CHESHIRE- Mark E. Todd, 66 of Cheshire passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Berkshire Medical Center North in North Adams after being stricken at home.
Born in North Adams on May 20, 1953, son of the late James Todd and Jeanne Hamelin Todd he attended North Adams schools and was a graduate of Drury High School. Mark also attended Southern Vermont College where he received an Associates Degree in Environmental Studies. In 1972 he became employed with the State of Massachusetts Dept. of Conservation and Recreation for over forty years, retiring as a Park Supervisor in 2014. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mark was also a member of the North Adams Elks # 487, the National Ski Patrol, the Mt. Greylock Archers, and the Stamford Valley Golf Course. He also became a Union Steward for the State of Massachusetts.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife the former Deanna Bertoli, whom he married on April 11, 1981. Two sons, Mathew Todd and his wife Heather of Cheshire, Ryan Todd and his fiance Natalie Wheeler of Bennington, VT. Three sisters, Linda McKane and her husband Brice of Sandwich, Ma., Deborah Simon and her husband James of Cedarville, MA., Jamie Wojcik and her husband Peter of Adams. A brother, Leo Todd and his wife Ellen of Maine. Four grandchildren, Tre Harpin, Eli Todd, Everly Todd, Gianna Todd, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mark will take place Monday, December 23, 2019, at 4 PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220, with the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of John Paul II in Adams officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Dept. in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019