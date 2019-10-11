|
With great sadness we announce the death of our brother, Mark Francis Nash. Mark died in his sleep on September 21st in Breckenridge, CO, while attending a conference with his wife Terri. Mark was born and raised in Pittsfield, son of Pittsfield natives Mercedes Bullett and Roy Nash Jr., both deceased. He grew up in the west Pittsfield community, attended Immanuel Community Church, and graduated from Taconic High School. After high school, Mark followed his older brother to Colorado, settling in Denver. His interest in the mechanical trades led him to his life-long career in the HVAC industry. He worked in many capacities, as a trainer and teacher as well as a specialist in his field. He worked for various companies and institutions in Colorado, including the School of Mines, and most recently the HVAC wholesaler CD Jones. At the celebration of his life held on October 2nd in Denver, his colleagues and friends remembered him as an excellent teacher and mentor to those coming up in the business, as someone with a high work ethic and great integrity, and as a kind and generous friend.
Mark was an active member of Jefferson County Mountain Search and Rescue. He was a horseman and an avid hunter. He also reconditioned old cars, collected antique guns, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. His grandson Gunnar held a special place in his heart.
Mark is survived by his wife Terri and her family, his brother Stephen Nash of Denver, and his sister Nancy Nash Tempkin of Berkeley, CA., as well as his uncle, William Bullett of Richmond, MA and aunt, Amy Bullett Richel of Davie, Fl. Mark's death has left a great hole in our hearts; he will be greatly missed.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019