On Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma, Mark R. Vincent, loving husband and father, passed away at age 49.
Mark was born on September 13, 1969, in Pittsfield, MA, to Brian and Patricia Vincent. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Western New England University and a Master's Degree in Finance from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On October 9, 1993, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Munn). They have two wonderful boys, Sean and Ryan. Mark enjoyed coaching their soccer teams over the years and attending their races and games.
In addition to his parents, he also leaves behind his sister Robin and her husband Phil Olson of Webster, MA, his in-laws William and Margaret Munn of Pittsfield, MA, several aunts and uncles, cousins, brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, two nieces and two nephews.
Mark was a passionate marketing professional, at Northwell Health, who truly enjoyed making an impact on patients and the community in which they served. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2017, and he remained dedicated to his work and his will to fight his illness. He remained a brave and proud man, even throughout his final months. Many of his colleagues he considered close friends and several of them were involved in his cancer treatments. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff for their compassionate care.
Mark was an avid runner and loved fishing with his boys. He was a member of Hudson Harriers Running Club and along with a few friends, they founded the Sarah Bishop Bushwhack 10K Trail Race in North Salem, NY.
Family will receive visitors on Friday, August 16th from 4-8 p.m. at Cassidy Flynn Funeral Home 288 East Main Street Mt. Kisco, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church 95 Plum Brook Road Somers, NY at 10:00 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mark's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at the following websitehttps://endurance.themmrf.org/2019NYC/TEAMHOPE and in gratitude to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him at the Northwell Cancer Institute at North Shore University Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, and Phelps Hospital (information at 516-321-6320 or at https://give.northwell.edu/).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019