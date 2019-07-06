|
|
LENOX- Marlayne Weinberg, 85, of Lenox, passed away on June 23, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA with her son and daughter by her side.
Marlayne was born in Queens, NY to George Keosian and Pauline (Weinstein) Keosian on March 15, 1934. She graduated from Hunter College in NY. In 1962, she married Benjamin Weinberg in New York, NY. Marlayne and Benjamin moved to North Adams, MA in 1976,
where she raised her two children and eventually ran International Outlet, which sold gourmet cookware and other household items and gifts, and brought quality and style to homes across northern Berkshire county and beyond. When her husband was diagnosed in 1995 with Parkinson's Disease, she was his primary, loving caretaker until his passing in 2018. Together they moved to Lenox in 2012 for his benefit and to be closer to family.
She was actively involved in the Pittsfield/Lenox community, volunteering at Conte Elementary School and participating in activities at the Pittsfield Senior center and Lenox community center.
Marlayne was a voracious reader, library visitor, theater-goer, hiker, adventure-seeker and always quick with a laugh and a smile. She enjoyed her friends in the area and their fun outings. She was also a devoted, fun-loving grandmother to her two grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her son Adam Weinberg (Amy Brentano), grandchildren Molly and Joseph Weinberg of Richmond, her daughter Leslie Weinberg of San Francisco, CA, her sister Sandy Kahn of Denver, CO, her brother Kenneth Keosian of Santa Barbara, CA, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of her life is planned for July 14 at The Foundry, 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge from 11a.m. -1p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Hospice Berkshire County or Mass Audubon.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 6, 2019