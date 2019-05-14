|
Marlene Greilich Mikaniewicz of Adams MA has left her earthly existence to join her beloved husband in heaven on May 12, 2019 at her home in Adams.
Marlene was born Aug 6 1931 in Adams MA to Fritz and Elizabeth Thoros Greilich. She was a 1949 graduate of the former Adams Memorial High School. She married Anthony "Tony" Mikaniewicz , her soulmate , on May 30 1953 in Adams MA. She was employed in the cafeteria at St Stanislaus School for 29 years, retiring 5 years ago to failing health.
Marlene was a very devoted mother and grandmother; always putting their needs before her own. She was an advocate for all animals and enjoyed fostering many dogs and cats over the years. She was well known in the town as the lady who never drove a car, walked daily, and carried reusable canvas bags. Marl was "green" before "green" was in.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Elizabeth Greilich, her husband Tony, and brothers- in-law Walter, John, Stanley , and sisters- in- law Stella and Anna; in addition to cousins and aunts and uncles.
Marlene is survived by her daughter Kathy Hynes of Cheshire MA and her daughter Dr Jill Abell and her partner Dr. John Finkle and their son Connor of Manayunk PA. Also survived by her son Paul Mikaniewicz and his wife Allison Myers Mikaniewicz of Washington MA and their children Devon, Hannah, and Olivia of Washington MA; Ashley and husband Matt Denver of Cranston RI and their 2 children Anthony and Erin . She is also survived by her brother William Greilich and wife Barbara of Adams. In addition, she leaves behind her loyal feline companion, a rescue named Miss Kitty.
Funeral services for Marlene Mikaniewicz will be held Thursday, May 16th, at 9:00 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Burial will take place at Bellevue Cemetery in Adams MA. Calling hours are from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday May 15th at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Got Spots Etc., a non- profit animal rescue in Adams MA or to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital's indigent animal care fund in memory of her beloved cat Mama thru the Paciorek Funeral Home, 13 Hoosac St, Adams MA 01220.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
