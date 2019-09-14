Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams College Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Altschuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Marsha Irene Altschuler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Marsha Irene Altschuler Obituary
Dr. Marsha Irene Altschuler, 69, biology professor at Williams College, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. She was born on April 10, 1950 in Albany, NY, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ellen Lillian (Kloo) Altschuler. She attended schools in Ravena, NY graduating Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School. She then graduated from the University of Rochester with a master's degree and then received her PhD from Indiana University. She was last employed by Williams College as a professor of biology from 1985 until her retirement in 2014. Prior to Williams she did post doctoral referral appointments at Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. She was a member of Congregational Beth Israel in North Adams.

Survivors include her three sisters; Susan Perlman of Valley Village, CA, Carole Brown of Ravena, NY and Jean McWilliams of Averill Park, NY as well as a brother, Michael Altschuler of Glenmont, NY. She also leaves nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Per Dr. Altschuler's request there will be no services. A burial will take place in the Williams Collage Cemetery in Williamstown on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street in North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now