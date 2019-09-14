|
|
Dr. Marsha Irene Altschuler, 69, biology professor at Williams College, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. She was born on April 10, 1950 in Albany, NY, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ellen Lillian (Kloo) Altschuler. She attended schools in Ravena, NY graduating Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School. She then graduated from the University of Rochester with a master's degree and then received her PhD from Indiana University. She was last employed by Williams College as a professor of biology from 1985 until her retirement in 2014. Prior to Williams she did post doctoral referral appointments at Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. She was a member of Congregational Beth Israel in North Adams.
Survivors include her three sisters; Susan Perlman of Valley Village, CA, Carole Brown of Ravena, NY and Jean McWilliams of Averill Park, NY as well as a brother, Michael Altschuler of Glenmont, NY. She also leaves nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per Dr. Altschuler's request there will be no services. A burial will take place in the Williams Collage Cemetery in Williamstown on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street in North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019