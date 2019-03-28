|
Marshall L. Stores, Jr., 72, of Pittsfield, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Lexington, Virginia, on February 21, 1947, a son of Nancy Anthony Stores Williams and the late Marshall L. Stores, Sr., he was a graduate of Lylburn Downing High School in Lexington, Virginia and Bluefield State College in Bluefield, West Virginia. Continuing his education, he earned an Associate in Science degree in Business from Berkshire Community College and was a graduate of the National Academy of Paralegal Studies, Inc. in Middleton, N.Y.
Mr. Stores worked as a paralegal for the late David C. Cafarelli, Attorney-at-Law, and for Philip Pettijohn, Esq.
He was a member of St. John's Lodge #10 F. & A.M. and served as Past Master and Secretary. He was a member of the NAACP, and a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. He was an avid reader.
Mr. Stores leaves his mother, Nancy Anthony Williams of Glasgow, Virginia; his son, Marshall L. Stores, III (wife Antoinette) of Bellingham, Mass., and granddaughter, Casey Stores; three brothers, Nathan Williams of California, and Glenwood Williams and Phillip Williams, both of Maryland; a sister, Gwendolyn Borden of Maryland; as well as his former wife, Joyce King Stores of Pittsfield, his former mother-in-law, Myrtle King of Pittsfield, and former brothers-in-law, Larry, Tyson, and Lawrence King. He was pre-deceased by his former father-in-law, Lloyd L. King, who died in 2002.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Marshall L. Stores, Jr. will be held Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Robert Skidmore officiating. A Masonic Service will be held Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019