Martha "Ginny" Corbett died on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Pittsfield, MA. She was born on April 6, 1921 in Cleveland, OH to Florence Mackenson and Herman Edward Stuntz. She spent her early years in Marinette, WI before moving to Harrisburg, PA. While working at Bell Telephone in Harrisburg during WWll, she met her future husband, John Edward Corbett. They married in 1945 upon his return from service in the war. In 1952 along with their two young sons, she joined him in Morocco where he was stationed after being recalled into service during the Korean conflict.
They moved to Emmaus, PA in 1956 where she worked as a saleswoman and volunteered with social and welfare organizations while raising their family. Later in her life, she started a successful antique and appraisal business. She was always an avid reader, bridge player, and golfer. Her wonderful sense of humor made for great storytelling and entertainment for her family and many friends.
In 2017, her last move was to Lenox, MA to live near her son John. She continued to enjoy an active life until her death.
Martha is survived by her sons, Scott Jones Corbett (Patricia) of Ellicott City, MD and John Kemble Corbett of Housatonic, MA, two grandchildren, Liza Bliss (Jonathan) and Christopher Corbett (Silvia), three great-grandsons, and six nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, her brother, Edward Mackenson Stuntz, and sister, Mary Isabel Stuntz.
