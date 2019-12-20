|
Martha Gelles, 61, died Saturday December 14th in Baystate Medical Center after a long illness. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, daughter of the late Warren and Ruth (Barshi) Gelles. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie Garrity. She leaves two sisters Gilah Goldsmith of Arlington, VA and Jenny Meyers of Dennison, TX, four nieces and nephews and two grand nephews.
The services are private and at the convenience of the family. For more information or to place online condolences please visit curranjones.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019