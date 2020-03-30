|
Martha Louise (Benoni) Robare, 86 of North Adams died Saturday March 28, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons. She was born in North Adams on February 21, 1934 a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Rossi) Benoni. Martha graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1952. She was employed at the former Sprague Electric Co for 20 years and then worked at the Williamstown and North Adams Day Care Centers. She was last employed as a receptionist at the YMCA retiring in 1999. She a communicant of t. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mercy Church in North Adams and an active volunteer of the Shrine. Her husband Norman P. Robare whom she married September 29, 1956 at St. Anthony of Padua Church died January 26, 2004. Survivors include three children, Lisa Marie Robare of Huntersville, NC. Andrea Jean Robare of North Adams and Peter Andrew Robare and his wife Gail of North Adams. Three grandchildren Steven Robare, Ethan Klensch and Justin Robare. Four great-grandchildren Amelia, Austin, Kevin and Emmett . One sister Rose Maselli of Adams. Martha was predeceased by a son Kevin Michael Robare, sisters Inez Fierro and Helen Benoni and her brother Anselmo "Ash" Benoni.
A Private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown at 11AM. Memorial donations are suggested for the Northern Berkshire YMCA or Masses may be offered in her memory. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 30, 2020