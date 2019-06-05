|
|
Dr. Martien A. Mulder of Williamstown MA and Clayton NY passed away on Sunday June 2nd. He was born May 10, 1936 in Utrecht, The Netherlands to Pieter Andres Mulder and Cornelia Koene Mulder. At the time of his death, he was at his cottage in the 1000 islands, enjoying the sun and his beloved St. Lawrence River. Ever the lover of fly-fishing, wood-working, messing about in boats, and singing in local choirs, his laughter brought smiles to all.
He was a graduate of Syracuse University '58, University of Rochester Medical School '62. He served as a Naval Officer from 1961- 1966 before starting his residency in general surgery at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY.
He moved to Williamstown in 1973, starting his practice at Williamstown Medical Associates and then a private practice at North Adams Regional Hospital, and concluded his career at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in 1996.
He is pre-deceased by his identical twin brother Hindrik and his first wife Cynthia Smith Mulder.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Yates), children Pieter with wife Lucia (Quartararo), Cynthia "Cici", and Brian, as well as grandchildren Phoebe and Will.
He leaves three stepchildren of Susan's family: Chris with wife Gina (Dominguez Allec), David with wife Molly (Schranz) and Libbie as well as grandchildren Marcelo and Joaquin.
Service to be held at the First Congregational Church in Williamstown, 906 Main Street on Sunday June 9th at 1:30 pm. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Donation in Mart's memory may be made to Habitat for Northern Berkshire Habitat for Humanity www.northberkshirehabitat.org and Save The River www.savetheriver.org
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019