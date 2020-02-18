Home

Martin L. Perlmutter


1938 - 2020
Martin L. Perlmutter Obituary
Martin Leslie Perlmutter, 81 of Pittsfield, MA died Sunday February 16, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 2, 1938 a son of Samuel and Frieda (Gandler) Perlmutter. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. Martin received his Bachelor's Degree from North Adams State College and his Master's Degree from Springfield College.

Martin was a guidance counselor at Reid Middle School for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Knesset Israel Synagogue. Martin and his wife were active volunteers at the public library and many area arts organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Shiffra (London) Perlmutter whom he married on April 7, 1968 and two daughters- Lauren Perlmutter Candib and her husband, Adam of Latham, NY and Sherry Skott and her husband Michael of South Windsor, CT. He also leaves three grandchildren including Benjamin Candib, Jonathan Candib and Danielle Skott.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Martin Perlmutter will be Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Knesset Israel Synagogue, 22 Colt Rd. Pittsfield, MA with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual Leader officiating. Burial will follow in Knesset Israel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Knesset Israel Synagogue in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020
