Marty (Martha) Jane Scholz, age 73 (but always 29 in spirit) and resident of Cheshire, MA, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on February 19, 2019 after an unexpected but brief illness.
Born March 17, 1945 in Ohio, Marty spent her formative years in the Buckeye state. During her lifetime, she counted Ohio, New Mexico, California, and Massachusetts her homes. As a well-travelled citizen of the world, she enjoyed exploring other cultures, meeting new people and nurturing life-long friendships.
Most recently, she split her time between Cheshire and Warsaw, OH and was an active member of her church and community as well as enjoyed being part of the Cheshire Ladies' Reading Club, Red Hat Society, Coshocton Library Association and Walhonding Historical Commission.
Marty was married to her second husband, Richard Scholz, of Cheshire. She is also survived by her sister Margaret; daughters Karen Crisostomo and Kristine Talbott; stepchildren Karl Scholz, Tara Pinkos, and Michael Scholz; and nephews and nieces Jay, Shawn, Suzanne, Valerie and Michele. "Nonnie" loved her grandchildren dearly - leaving behind a legacy of strong, intelligent young women and men: Nadia, Addison, Zoe, Victoria, Coco, Shayla, Loryn, Anthony, Sophia and Julianna. Marty was predeceased by her sister Mary, niece Lisa, and granddaughter Sasha.
Known for always remembering loved ones birthdays and holidays, Marty never missed the chance to reach out with a thoughtful, handwritten note. She studied interior design and imbued beauty and elegance into everything she did. From dinner parties and holidays, to high teas and Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Marty was always a welcoming and wonderful host. She took pride in raising her children and grandchildren to appreciate the same kindness and social graces.
Marty will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A tea celebration was held in Marty's honor by her children and immediate family. It was a beautiful afternoon of remembering. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends can honor Marty by donating to LifeNets International (LifeNets.org) in lieu of flowers. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019