Mrs. Mary A. Berti, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham, MA.



Mrs. Berti was born Maria Antonia LaRosa on April 13, 1929, to Teresa and Rocco LaRosa. She was predeceased by three sisters, Nina LaRosa, Grace Custer, and Katharine LaRosa. Three half-brothers, Carmello LaRosa, Pasquale LaRosa and Frank LaRosa, and two half-sisters, Rose Noto and Carmella Tucci.



Mrs. Berti graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1947, with Pro Merito honors, of which she was justifiably proud. After graduation, she was employed by General Electric, where she met her future husband, Aldo A. Berti of Cheshire. They were married for 63 years, from July 24, 1948 until his death in 2012.



Mrs. Berti loved dancing, and she and her husband often spent a Saturday night dancing at the Italian American Club, the VFW, or the Green Acres in Cheshire.



In 1976, she was employed by the Bicentennial Commission of Pittsfield. Later, Mrs. Berti became the Assistant Director of Personnel at Pittsfield City Hall, where she worked for 20 years, retiring in April 1992.



Mrs. Berti leaves two sons, Joseph R. Berti, and his wife Nancy Ciaschini of Venice, Florida, and David M. Berti, and his husband Donald Baillargeon of Waltham. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family when Joseph and his wife came to visit.



In addition to her sons, Mrs. Berti also leaves a niece, Teresa Campbell, and her husband Tony of Pittsfield; a nephew, Charles Custer, and his wife Linda of Latham, NY, and many grand nieces and nephews, as well as a dear friend, Esther Cahill of Pittsfield.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was laid to rest in St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum in St. Joseph's Cemetery, with her beloved husband, Aldo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Mary A. Berti be sent to the Susan G. Komen New England Breast Cancer Fund (Mrs. Berti was a two-time survivor of breast cancer), or the Women's Lunch Place of Boston, an organization that aids women in need by helping them to secure employment. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.



