Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Price Memorial AME Zion Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Murray


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Murray Obituary
Mary Anne Murray, 58, of Cheshire, MA, passed away October 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in Pittsfield on April 9, 1961 to Ed and Anne Hover.

A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she was married to Lawrence Murray II.

Mrs. Murray worked as a receptionist for over 30 years, having worked at Berkshire Communicators and Stop and Shop.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband, Larry Murray of Cheshire; five daughters, Anita Hover of Pittsfield, Heather Hamilton of Pittsfield, Jennifer Jordan of Davenport, Iowa, Tina Charow of Pittsfield, and Kathy Methe of Pittsfield; her son, Lawrence Murray III of Pittsfield; sister, Eileen Mastroianni of NY and 35 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Ledbetter and her grandson, Semaj Mungin.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held MONDAY, November 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Price Memorial AME Zion Church. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Price Memorial Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -