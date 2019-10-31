|
Mary Anne Murray, 58, of Cheshire, MA, passed away October 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in Pittsfield on April 9, 1961 to Ed and Anne Hover.
A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she was married to Lawrence Murray II.
Mrs. Murray worked as a receptionist for over 30 years, having worked at Berkshire Communicators and Stop and Shop.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband, Larry Murray of Cheshire; five daughters, Anita Hover of Pittsfield, Heather Hamilton of Pittsfield, Jennifer Jordan of Davenport, Iowa, Tina Charow of Pittsfield, and Kathy Methe of Pittsfield; her son, Lawrence Murray III of Pittsfield; sister, Eileen Mastroianni of NY and 35 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Ledbetter and her grandson, Semaj Mungin.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held MONDAY, November 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Price Memorial AME Zion Church. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Price Memorial Church in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019