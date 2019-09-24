|
Mary A. Panzeri, 93 formerly of West Stockbridge died Monday July 15, 2019 at Arbor Landing in Hampstead N.C. Mary was born in Newark N.J. on July 25, 1925 daughter of Vincent and Mary (Sicurello) Villano. Mary moved to Pittsfield in 1936 and graduated from Pittsfield High School class of 1943. Mary then went on to graduate from the former Marcelle's Beauty Academy in Pittsfield. She then moved to West Stockbridge in 1951. Mary worked for thirty seven years as a hairdresser for her own Beauty Shop in West Stockbridge. Mary was also very involved in the community of West Stockbridge where she was a member of the Richmond and West Stockbridge Community Health Service, was on the Berkshire Hills School Committee from 1972-1977, a West Stockbridge Library Trustee for twenty on years till May of 2001 and on the Regional Hot Lunch Program in West Stockbridge. She was also a communicant of Saint Patrick's Church in West Stockbridge. Mary was a master quilter, who made over 250 quilts, a hobby that became her passion.
Mary's husband Louis J. Panzeri whom she married at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Lenox dale by Fr. Mullins on October 6, 1951 predeceased her on March 1, 1997.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Marianne E. Carter (Jimmy) of Sneads Ferry N.C. and two grandchildren, Rachel Carter of Sneads Ferry, NC and James Peter (JP) Carter (Kristin) of Wake Forest, NC along with great-granddaughter, Merritt Carter also of Wake Forest, NC. In addition to her husband Louis J. Panzeri, Mary was predeceased by her son Peter Panzeri who died in August of 1975.
A Funeral Mass for Mary Panzeri will be held on Saturday September 28 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Saint Patrick's Church in West Stockbridge with Monsignor John Bonzagni officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to the Saint Patrick's church in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019